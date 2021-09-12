STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maha: Over 7 lakh farmers call insurance firms to inform about crop damages due to excessive rain

Representatives of crop insurance companies need to personally visit the farms and assess the damages, and based on their report, the farmers will get the insurance amount, officials said.

Published: 12th September 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists wait for help after the local river began overflowing due to incessant rains

The call has to be made within 72 hours of the crop damage faced by a farmer. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: More than seven lakh farmers in Maharashtra have called up insurance companies during the current monsoon season to inform about crop damage due to excessive rainfall, officials said.

Representatives of crop insurance companies need to personally visit the farms and assess the damages, and based on their report, the farmers will get the insurance amount, they said.

"A total of 2,56,985 were received till August 1 from farmers across Maharashtra intimating about extremely heavy rains that led to damage of crops. The number of such calls increased to 4,15,747 by September 1 and reached 5,53,491 on September 9. In last two days, the number of such calls reached over seven lakh," state agricultural commissionerate's chief statistical officer Vinaykumar Awate said.

The figures could increase further as the data of calls made during the weekend will be updated in the system on Monday, the official said.

Besides crop damage, the farmers also informed about washing away of their farm soil, damages caused to cattle sheds and other issues, he said.

The number of such calls from farmers jumped drastically after heavy rains lashed the state's Marathwada region last week, he said.

To a query, the official said, "We held a meeting with officials of the Union government last week and discussed the issue. The central government has increased its technical support to help us accept more number of such calls in the wake of the excessive downpour in the Marathwada region and north Maharashtra."

He said earlier, there were glitches in the system as the rise in the number of such calls from farmers would clog the phone lines or servers would be down.

"But, with the help of the Union government, we have managed to address these issues. Apart from phone calls, other options are also available which farmers can use to register their names with the insurance companies for damage survey," he added.

Since the introduction of the crop insurance scheme for farmers, it is necessary for the insurers to record every such call from cultivators.

Farmers can call up a number given by the insurance company, send an e-mail or call up the local revenue officer to inform about the crop damage.

They can also inform their local bank branch, which further updates about their intimation call on the common portal to the state agriculture department.

The call has to be made within 72 hours of the crop damage faced by a farmer.

An app is also available for farmers to inform about crop damage, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Rains Farmers in India
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp