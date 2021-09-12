STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mooted after 26/11 attacks, National Intelligence Grid expected to be launched soon by PM Modi

They said the final 'synchronisation and testing' of the ambitious electronic database, which was mooted after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, is being carried out so that it can go live.

Published: 12th September 2021 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is soon expected to launch the National Intelligence Grid or NATGRID that aims to provide a "cutting-edge technology to enhance India's counter-terror capabilities", official sources said.

They said the final "synchronisation and testing" of the ambitious electronic database, which was mooted after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, is being carried out so that it can go live.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently indicated that NATGRID, conceptualised as a seamless and secure database for information on terrorists, economic crimes and similar incidents, may finally see the light of day.

"Had corona (COVID-19) not been there, the Prime Minister would have dedicated NATGRID to the country. I am hopeful that the Prime Minister will dedicate NATGRID to the country in some time," Shah said during the 51st Foundation Day event of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) here on September 4.

The NATGRID has been envisaged as a robust mechanism to track suspects and prevent terrorist attacks with real-time data and access to classified information like immigration, banking, individual taxpayers, air and train travels.

The 26/11 terrorist seige in Mumbai back in 2008 exposed the deficiency that security agencies had no mechanism to look for vital information on a real-time basis. According to the first phase plan, 10 user agencies and 21 service providers will be connected with the NATGRID while in later phases about 950 additional organisations will be brought on board.

In the following years, more than 1,000 organisations will be further integrated into the NATGRID. These data sources include records related to immigration entry and exit, banking and financial transactions and telecommunications.

Prominent federal agencies of the country have been authorised to access the NATGRID database.

They are the Central Bureau of Investigation, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Enforcement Directorate, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Central Board of Direct Taxes (for Income Tax Department), Cabinet Secretariat, Intelligence Bureau, Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, Financial Intelligence Unit and the National Investigation Agency.

Lack of quick information to intelligence and enforcement agencies was considered to be one of the major hurdles in detecting US terror suspect David Headley's movement across the country during his multiple visits between 2006 and 2009.

Headley had provided key information and videos of terror targets to Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba that carried out the Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people, including foreigners. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had given approval to the Rs 3,400 crore NATGRID project back in 2010 but its work slowed down after 2012.

However, Modi, who came to power for the first time in 2014, later gave directions for its revival.

