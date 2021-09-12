STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 74 crore COVID jabs administered in India; all adults in six states, UTs got first dose

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

Published: 12th September 2021 09:09 PM

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All adult people in Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Ladakh, and Lakshadweep have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine as the cumulative jabs administered in the country crossed 74 crore on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Around 50,25,159 vaccine doses have been administered till 8 pm on Sunday, according to data from the CoWIN portal.

"Congratulations to these states and Union Territories for administering the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 100 per cent of the adult population.

Special appreciation for the health workers in these regions for their diligence and commitment, the office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Along with the tweet, the office of the Union health minister also put up a chart which stated that Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (6.26 lakh doses), Goa (11.83 lakh doses), Himachal Pradesh (55.74 lakh doses), Ladakh (1.97 lakh doses), Lakshadweep (53,499 doses), and Sikkim (5.10 lakh doses) are the states and UTs with 100 per cent eligible population vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2.

The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

