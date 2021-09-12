Police officer killed in militant attack in Srinagar's Khanyar, incident caught on camera

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police was killed in a militant attack in the Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar on Sunday.

Police sources said that a militant shot dead from point-blank range at the officer identified as Arshid Ahmad Mir. He suffered critical bullet injuries and was evacuated to Srinagar hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers. The CCTV footage of the militant attack has gone viral on social media.

The National Conference has strongly condemned the killing of a police officer and expressed condolences with the bereaved family. “Sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of Sub Inspector Arshid Mir of @JmuKmrPolice in a dastardly attack in the heart of Srinagar city. A young life with so much promise, another grieving family. May Allah grant Arshid place in Jannat (heaven),” tweeted former J&K Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah.