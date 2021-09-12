STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Wanted dacoit gunned down in police encounter in Assam's Dhubri district

With the fresh incident, 25 accused have been gunned down and 39 injured in police encounters in the state under the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

Published: 12th September 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Police Encounter

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

DHUBRI (ASSAM): An alleged dacoit wanted in several cases has been killed in a police encounter in Assam's Dhubri district, police said on Sunday. With the fresh incident, 25 accused have been gunned down and 39 injured in police encounters in the state under the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

Acting on a tip-off, police set up check-posts between Chapar and Salkocha areas on Saturday night to nab the accused persons.

On seeing the law enforcers, the dacoits allegedly attempted to flee, forcing the police to give them a chase leading to an encounter in which one of them was killed, while five others managed to escape, Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused, he said, adding that a pistol and several cartridges have been seized from the encounter site.

Assam has witnessed a spurt in police encounters since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office on May 10, with the opposition alleging that the police has turned "trigger happy" and is indulging in "open killings" with his support.

Police claimed that most of the accused who have been killed or injured in police encounters so far had either tried to snatch service firearms, or escape custody. Sarma asserted in the state Assembly that the police has "full operational liberty" to fight the criminals within the ambit of law.

Taking suo moto cognizance, the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) on July 7 asked the state government to institute an enquiry into the circumstances that led to the death and injury of the accused in police encounters.

Earlier, a New Delhi-based lawyer from Assam, Arif Jwadder, had filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the Assam Police for the series of encounters that have taken place since Sarma took over on May 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhubri district Police encounter Dacoit Assam dacoit Dacoit encounter Assam encounter
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp