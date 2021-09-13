STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam: Owner of boat that capsized in Brahmaputra river arrested

With this, the number of arrests in connection with the incident has increased to a dozen including six employees of Inland Water Transport Department.

Published: 13th September 2021 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

NDRF conducts a rescue operation as boats carrying passengers collided in the Brahmaputra river. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The owner of the boat that capsized and sank in the Brahmaputra river near Nimati Ghat in Assam's Jorhat district last week leaving two dead and one missing was arrested from Dibrugarh on Monday, a top police official said.

With this, the number of arrests in connection with the incident has increased to a dozen including six employees of Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department who were arrested on Sunday for alleged negligence.

Special director general of police GP Singh tweeted the news announcing the arrest of the boat owner.

He said the owner of the boat `Maa Kamala', Pani Ram Kalita, was arrested from Aditya Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Follow-up investigation would be done by Jorhat Police, Singh added.

Besides those arrested, several others had been summoned by Jorhat Police since Sunday to record their statements, police had said.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Ashok Barman said search operation to trace the missing victim continued for the sixth day, with the area of search extended to several kilometers downstream and adjoining areas.

"The search operation will continue," he added.

At least two persons died and one went missing when a private boat named ‘Ma Kamala' with 92 people onboard capsized and sank in Brahmaputra on September 8 evening, following a head-on collision with a government-owned ferry near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district.

The missing person was identified as Bikramjit Barua (doctor posted in Majuli) from Jorhat.

The deceased were Parimita Das (college teacher in Majuli) hailing from Guwahati and Indreswar Bora (school teacher) from Lakhimpur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assam boat capsize Brahmaputra boat capsize Brahmaputra boat mishap
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp