STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI, ED officers summoned by West Bengal Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on September 22

Several legislators of the ruling Trinamool Congress, including ministers, had been charge sheeted and have been summoned in recent times by the two central probe agencies.

Published: 13th September 2021 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay

West Bengal Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Monday said he has summoned senior CBI and Enforcement Directorate officers on September 22 to explain why no permission had been taken from the speaker's office before submitting charge sheets against legislators of the state in recent times.

Bandopadhyay said that the speaker's office was not kept in the loop and no permission was taken from it while initiating action against the elected representatives.

Several legislators of the ruling Trinamool Congress, including ministers, had been charge sheeted and have been summoned in recent times by the two central probe agencies for their alleged involvement in ponzi scam cases and the Narada sting footage case.

Bandyopadhyay told PTI "I have sought an explanation from CBI and ED why the speaker's office is not being informed while framing charge sheets against MLAs and summoning them. A letter has been sent to the city offices of the two central agencies."

"In the letter I have asked the ED and CBI officers to come to the assembly on September 22 and give an explanation as to why the speaker's office was not provided any prior information and why action was taken without seeking any permission from me," he said.

TMC leaders like Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Kunal Ghosh had maintained that the investigating agencies always inform the speaker of the Lok Sabha for any such action (charge sheet) against MPs but the practice is not followed concerning MLAs in Bengal.

It is the norm to intimate the head of the house concerned before its member - MP, MLA or MLC is arrested, detained or convicted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biman Bandyopadhyay Enforcement Directorate CBI West Bengal Bengal minister summons
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp