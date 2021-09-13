STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deep depression crosses Odisha coast; to bring heavy rainfall over central, west India: IMD

Due to the impact of this circulation, western and central India is expected to receive heavy rainfall, the IMD said.

Published: 13th September 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha rains

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall (over 200 mm) at one or two places (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and crossed the Odisha coast on Monday morning, bringing heavy rains to the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD said very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha and Chhattisgarh on September 13, over Madhya Pradesh on September 14.

North Konkan, central Maharashtra is also likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days, the IMD added.

"Latest coastal observations indicate that it further moved west-northwestwards and crossed north Odisha coast, close to south of Chandbali between 0530 and 0630 hrs IST as a deep depression with maximum sustained wind speed of 30 knots (around 55 km per hour) and lay centred at 0630 hrs IST over north coastal Odisha, very close to Chandbali.

"It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during the next 48 hours.

It is very likely to weaken into a depression during the next 24 hours," the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

