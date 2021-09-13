Floods make life miserable in eastern Uttar Pradesh: BSP supremo Mayawati

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday said lives of lakhs of families have become miserable due to floods in eastern Uttar Pradesh. She said that the government should provide immediate relief to people affected by the deluge.

2. स्पष्टतः उचित सरकारी मदद के अभाव में अति-विपदा में जीवन व्यतीत कर रहे लोगों को अपने सामर्थ्य के हिसाब से मदद करने वाले बीएसपी के लोगों से पुनः अपील है कि वे बाढ़ पीडितों को बेसहारा न छोड़ें तथा उनके प्रति अपनी मानवीय जिम्मेदारी का यथासंभव निर्वहन जारी रखें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 13, 2021

"Due to floods in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Purvanchal region, again this year, the lives of lakhs of families have become miserable after widespread devastation and destruction. The expected government help is only on paper," the BSP supremo said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also urged party workers not to leave the people affected by the floods behind and help them in whatever way they can.