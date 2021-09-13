Four criminals arrested after encounter with cops in Uttar Pradesh
SIDDHARTHNAGAR (UTTAR PRADESH): Four criminals were arrested Monday morning following a brief exchange of gunfire with cops here, officials said. One of the criminals, Moharram, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, while a sub-inspector, Chandan Kumar, was hit in the hand in the encounter, the police said.
More than a dozen cases are lodged against the criminals, and police were searching for them, they said.