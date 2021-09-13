STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India records 27,254 Covid cases, 219 deaths in last 24 hours

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,42,874, with 219 daily fatalities being recorded, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Published: 13th September 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city to test for COVID-19, at a railway station in Ahmedabad

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city to test for COVID-19, at a railway station in Ahmedabad (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw a single-day rise of 27,254 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 3,32,64,175, while the count of active cases declined to 3,74,269, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,42,874, with 219 daily fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The tally of active cases has declined to 3,74,269, which comprises 1.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.54 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 10,652 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 12,08,247 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Sunday, taking the total of such examinations to 54,30,14,076.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.26 per cent.

This has been below three per cent for the last 14 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.11 per cent.

The figure has been below three per cent for the last 80 days, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,24,47,032, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 74.38 crore, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Coronavirus Covid 19 Pandemic
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp