J&K: Militants shoot cop from behind in Srinagar, killed

Sub Inspector Arshid Ashraf Mir at Khanyar area was shot twice from a close range in downtown Srinagar at around 1.40 pm.

Published: 13th September 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 07:54 AM

Security personnel at the site where the cop was shot.

Security personnel at the site where the cop was shot. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Militants killed an sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police in downtown Srinagar on Sunday, with the attack being caught on  CCTV cameras. It was the second such attack in Srinagar in the last three days after the grenade attack in Chanapora area on Friday. A CRPF jawan and a  woman were injured in the grenade blast.

Sub Inspector Arshid Ashraf Mir at Khanyar area was shot twice from a close range in downtown Srinagar at around 1.40 pm. Mir was evacuated to Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences-Soura, where he succumbed to injuries. Immediately after the militant attack, police and CRPF men launched a search operation to track down militants responsible for the attack. However, no arrests were reported during the hour-long search operation.

In a CCTV footage, which has gone viral on social media, a militant is seen firing from behind at Mir, who hailed from Handwara area of border district of Kupwara. J&K Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said the perpetrators involved in the attack were identified and will be brought to justice. All investigating agencies and special teams are investigating today’s attack, he told reporters at the wreath laying ceremony aat District Police Lines. “Soon we will crack it (the case).”

He, however, refused to name the militant group involved in the attack. “In Srinagar, dozens of militant modules involved in grenade attacks and killing of security men and civilians have been busted. When an old team is busted, a new team tries to take over their place. We have identified the members of the new module and they will be brought to justice soon,” the J&K police chief said.

