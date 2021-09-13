STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K MP Hasnain Masoodi wants Centre to start ‘peace offensive’

National Conference MP Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi said since Jammu and Kashmir is already a hot spot, there may be some spill over of what is happening in Afghanistan.

Published: 13th September 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Senior National Conference (NC) leader and MP Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi

Senior National Conference (NC) leader and MP Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With security officials concerned over possible effects of the changes in Afghanistan in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference MP Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi has advised the Centre to launch a “peace offensive” to prevent any impact of the Taliban.

Talking to The New Indian Express, Masoodi said, “The Centre should launch a peace offensive in J&K. It should go for dialogue, respect the wishes and aspirations of J&K people and restore the rights of people. The Centre should restore the August 5, 2019 Constitutional position of J&K.”

On Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the MP said, “In Afghanistan, it is not a mere change of power, it is a huge ideological shift with a new approach and mindset. It is likely to have an impact not only there, but it will have underground rumblings in many parts of the world”.

He said since J&K is already a hot spot, there may be some spill over of what is happening in Afghanistan. “People are alienated and there is a big gulf. When PM Modi talks Dil ki Doori, it means there exists a Doori (gulf). The government has made the ground fertile for germination of seeds. They said things are normal but that is not the case”.

Masoodi said after Article 370 revocation, the government gave an impression that people in J&K were living in the Stone Age.

“They are giving wrong information to the country. Development cannot be anything by itself unless you address the aspirations of people. Peace and development go hand in hand. We want development with dignity and one cannot have dignity unless you restore the rights of people.”

Told that the Centre has been saying Article 370 won’t be restored, Masoodi said, “We hope it will be.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hasnain Masoodi National Conference Afghanistan
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp