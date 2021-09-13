J&K MP Hasnain Masoodi wants Centre to start ‘peace offensive’

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With security officials concerned over possible effects of the changes in Afghanistan in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference MP Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi has advised the Centre to launch a “peace offensive” to prevent any impact of the Taliban.

Talking to The New Indian Express, Masoodi said, “The Centre should launch a peace offensive in J&K. It should go for dialogue, respect the wishes and aspirations of J&K people and restore the rights of people. The Centre should restore the August 5, 2019 Constitutional position of J&K.”

On Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the MP said, “In Afghanistan, it is not a mere change of power, it is a huge ideological shift with a new approach and mindset. It is likely to have an impact not only there, but it will have underground rumblings in many parts of the world”.

He said since J&K is already a hot spot, there may be some spill over of what is happening in Afghanistan. “People are alienated and there is a big gulf. When PM Modi talks Dil ki Doori, it means there exists a Doori (gulf). The government has made the ground fertile for germination of seeds. They said things are normal but that is not the case”.

Masoodi said after Article 370 revocation, the government gave an impression that people in J&K were living in the Stone Age.

“They are giving wrong information to the country. Development cannot be anything by itself unless you address the aspirations of people. Peace and development go hand in hand. We want development with dignity and one cannot have dignity unless you restore the rights of people.”

Told that the Centre has been saying Article 370 won’t be restored, Masoodi said, “We hope it will be.”