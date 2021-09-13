STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai-Delhi Expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to inspect Madhya Pradesh stretch in Indore

The project, scheduled for completion in November next year at an estimated cost of Rs 8,437 crore, will pass through Mandsaur, Ratlam and Jhabua.

Published: 13th September 2021

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inspect the Madhya Pradesh stretch of the under construction 8-lane Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway on September 16 in Indore, an official said on Monday.

The project, scheduled for completion in November next year at an estimated cost of Rs 8,437 crore, will pass through Mandsaur (102.4 km), Ratlam (90.1 km) and Jhabua (52 km), covering a total distance of 245 km in MP, a National Highway Authority of India official said.

"Out of this 245 km, construction of 106 km road is already completed and the rest of the work will be completed by November 2022. Some 2,674 hectares of revenue land and 217 hectares of forest land were acquired for the project in the three MP districts," he said.

In the three districts in the state, the 8-lane expressway will have 214 bridges, 511 culverts, 100 small and big underpasses and seven toll booths, with passenger amenities being developed at 12 places, the official informed.

