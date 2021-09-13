STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi congratulates new Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

PM Modi expressed confidence that he will enrich the state's growth trajectory and that he has known Patel for years and has seen his 'exemplary work'.

Published: 13th September 2021 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 04:35 PM

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (L) and PM Narendra Modi

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (L) and PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Bhupendra Patel on taking oath as Gujarat chief minister and expressed confidence that he will enrich the state's growth trajectory. Noting that he has known Patel for years and has seen his "exemplary work", be it in the BJP organisation or in civic administration and community service, Modi extended his wishes to him.

He tweeted, "Congratulations to Bhupendra Bhai on taking oath as CM of Gujarat. I have known him for years and have seen his exemplary work, be it in the BJP Organisation or in civic administration and community service. He will certainly enrich Gujarat's growth trajectory."

He also lauded Patel's predecessor Vijay Rupani, saying he worked tirelessly for all sections of society. "During his five years as CM, Vijay Rupani Ji has undertaken many people-friendly measures. He worked tirelessly for all sections of society. I am certain he will continue to contribute to public service in the times to come," Modi tweeted.

First-term MLA Bhupendra Patel was on Monday sworn in as Gujarat chief minister after Rupani resigned over a year ahead of the Assembly polls.

