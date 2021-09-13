STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab polls 2022: Rival farmer union not against political activities

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) is saying it will not stop the programmes of political parties in the villages but will persuade the people not to attend them.

Published: 13th September 2021 08:39 AM

Three day and night protests have been started against the Punjab government in Patiala.

Ugrahan is saying it will not stop the programmes of political parties. (Representational Photo | BKU Ekta Ugrahan Official Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  It seems there is difference of opinion between the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), the largest farmer union of Punjab, and 32 other farmer unions over early campaigning for the Assembly elections in the state. Ugrahan is saying it will not stop the programmes of political parties in the villages but will persuade the people not to attend them.

Talking to The New Indian Express, Sukhdev Singh, general secretary of BKU, said “Our union will not stop the programmes of political parties in the villages, but will ask people not to attend their rallies because attending these programs may lead to groupism among the farmers at the village level. If that happens, the BJP government will gain from our differences.”

He said there will be no end to opposing the BJP. “We will oppose BJP and not allow them to enter the villages at all,’’ he said and added that their union was not part of the recent meeting of the 32 unions of Punjab in which it was decided that political parties cannot do early campaigning in Punjab.

Singh said, “We have requested the parties not to do electioneering now as it will be considered anti-farmer and divert attention from the farmers’ stir. They should do it once the Election Commission notifies the Assembly polls.’’

All 32 farmers unions, after a meeting with representatives of the parties, said early campaigning would be considered anti-farmer. Other than BJP, all parties were invited. SAD and Congress said they would get back after discussing this with their top leadersship.

