STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan's history-sheeter bureaucrat caught in fresh corruption probe

The ACB has seized two mobile phones of Pawan.  The bureau on Saturday sealed nine offices of the RSLDC, including the office of Neeraj K Pawan.

Published: 13th September 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

The ACB has seized two mobile phones of Neeraj Pawan. (Express Illustration)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Senior IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan, who is considered the most controversial bureaucrat in Rajasthan, is facing fresh corruption probe by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau, which has arrested two officials of the Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation, of which Pawan is the chairman, for taking bribe worth Rs 5 lakh.

Neeraj Pawan

The ACB has seized two mobile phones of Pawan.  The bureau on Saturday sealed nine offices of the RSLDC, including the office of Neeraj K Pawan. The two officials have been accused of taking bribes to clear payments worth Rs 1.5 crore to a private company.  According to the ACB Director General of Police (DGP), B L Soni, the two officials were caught red-handed while taking bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant to clear pending bills.  

Pawan is caught in the middle of a scam involving the passing of bills of a private company worth Rs 1.5 crores for works under a variety of skill development schemes. In the past too, Pawan has been named in several corruption scandals and had spent nearly nine months in jail five years ago. Pawan was reportedly on his way to Jodhpur when he was stopped by the ACB officials who seized his two iPhones.

The phones were seized to find out if he has any involvement in the bribery case. Sources said Pawan had deleted some of his WhatsApp chats before handing over the phones to ACB. Officials said that they will try to recover the deleted chats. Pawan has been arrested in the past in connection with various corruption scandals. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neeraj K Pawan
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp