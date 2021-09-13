Rajasthan's history-sheeter bureaucrat caught in fresh corruption probe

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Senior IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan, who is considered the most controversial bureaucrat in Rajasthan, is facing fresh corruption probe by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau, which has arrested two officials of the Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation, of which Pawan is the chairman, for taking bribe worth Rs 5 lakh.

The ACB has seized two mobile phones of Pawan. The bureau on Saturday sealed nine offices of the RSLDC, including the office of Neeraj K Pawan. The two officials have been accused of taking bribes to clear payments worth Rs 1.5 crore to a private company. According to the ACB Director General of Police (DGP), B L Soni, the two officials were caught red-handed while taking bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant to clear pending bills.

Pawan is caught in the middle of a scam involving the passing of bills of a private company worth Rs 1.5 crores for works under a variety of skill development schemes. In the past too, Pawan has been named in several corruption scandals and had spent nearly nine months in jail five years ago. Pawan was reportedly on his way to Jodhpur when he was stopped by the ACB officials who seized his two iPhones.

The phones were seized to find out if he has any involvement in the bribery case. Sources said Pawan had deleted some of his WhatsApp chats before handing over the phones to ACB. Officials said that they will try to recover the deleted chats. Pawan has been arrested in the past in connection with various corruption scandals.