Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches Jan Darshan yatra ahead of bypolls in three constituencies

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With an eye on the by-elections to three Assembly constituencies, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday kicked off a Jan Darshan Yatra. The yatra began from the Raigaon Assembly constituency in Satna district. The raigon seat has fallen vacant due to the death of veteran BJP MLA Jugal Kishore Bagri. On Monday, the CM will travel to Prithvipur Vidhan Sabha constituency in Bundelkand region, and later, to the Jobat constituency in Alirajpur district.

Seats in both Jobat and Prithvipur have fallen vacant due to the deaths of sitting Congress MLAs from Covid-19 complications. On the first day of the Jan Darshan Yatra, the CM travelled to 10 villages, starting from Shivrajpur and ending at Narayanpur.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh government in a spot over judicial custody death of tribal man

​

During the 23-km yatra, he held small meetings and interacted with the public. He made various promises including that his government will bring water through Bargi canal to Raigaon by 2023. He also announced the construction of power substations and new roads. Further, the CM announced the construction of a building worth Rs 18 crore for a school in Shivrajpur village.

He dedicated development works worth Rs 44 crores to the people of Singhpur village. While maintaining that the Savrna Aayog (Upper Caste Commission) has already been announced in the state, the CM said soon the chairperson for the Commission will be decided. Importantly, a few months before the 2018 assembly polls in MP, Satna district had witnessed major protests by general category people against the amendments in the SC/ST Atrocities Act.