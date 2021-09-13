STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Slap Thackeray' remark: Union minister Narayan Rane appears before Raigad police

The BJP leader arrived here, the headquarters of Raigad district located around 100km from Mumbai, at around 3 pm and went straight to the office of superintendent of police.

Published: 13th September 2021 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIBAUG: Union minister Narayan Rane, who faces a case over his objectionable comment against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, appeared before the police in Raigad district on Monday as per a court order.

The BJP leader arrived here, the headquarters of Raigad district located around 100km from Mumbai, at around 3 pm and went straight to the office of superintendent of police (SP). After sometime, Rane came out and told the waiting mediapersons that he appeared before the SP in accordance with an order given by a court at Mahad near here last month.

He left the spot without speaking further with reporters. The Raigad BJP had put up hoardings in the coastal town to welcome Rane. Police personnel were also deployed at different spots in the town. Rane was arrested on August 25 for a comment about "slapping" Thackeray.

He was granted bail hours later by the court at Mahad. A magistrate, while granting the Union minister bail, had directed him to appear before the SP on August 30 and September 13. However, Rane did not appear before the police on August 30 citing ill health.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Slap Thackeray Raigad Police Narayan Rane Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav slap
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp