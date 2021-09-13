STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Social security pension scheme of Punjab government finds mention in Class V paper, sparks row

A teacher said that the government advertisement on raising social security pension was inserted in the Punjabi subject paper of Class 5 students and then questions relevant to it were asked.

Published: 13th September 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: An advertisement and questions related to the social security pension scheme of the Punjab government found mention in an examination paper of Class 5 students, drawing sharp reactions from a teachers' body and the opposition SAD and AAP.

The government advertisement on raising social security pension was inserted in the Punjabi subject paper of Class 5 students and then questions relevant to it were asked, said a teacher on Monday. The exam for Class 5, to prepare students for the National Achievement Survey (NAS), began on Monday.

The NAS, aimed to assess learning achievement, is to be conducted in November. One of the questions asked to the students was "What is this advertisement about." Another question was "When the distribution of the hiked social security pension began."

The state government had earlier announced raising the social security pension from Rs 750 per month to Rs 1,500 per month.

Democratic Teachers' Front (Punjab) president Vikram Dev Singh condemned the insertion of an advertisement in the question paper and accused the government of trying to publicise its schemes through student examinations.

"It is totally wrong. We condemn it," he said. Shiromani Akali Dal's senior leader and former education minister Daljit Singh Cheema dubbed the insertion of an advertisement pertaining to a welfare scheme in a question paper as "unethical practice".

"Let the education remain education. Tomorrow you will start giving government advertisements and putting photos of ministers in school text books and then there is no end to it," Cheema said slamming the Congress-led government.

The AAP, the main opposition party in Punjab, also lambasted the government over the issue. "This is height of shameless publicity. @capt_amarinder what are you trying to do? You are not even sparing children of the state from your false propaganda. These cheap tricks will not get you and your party anywhere," party leader Harpal Singh Cheema said in a tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab government Social security pension National Achievement Survey Punjab scheme question
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp