STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Teary-eyed Nitin Patel says he is not upset with BJP's decision to select Bhupendra

While claiming he was not upset, a teary-eyed Nitin Patel said, 'the BJP has done a lot for me. The reports of my being upset are not true.'

Published: 13th September 2021 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

CM-designate Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel (L) and CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (R)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Considered a strong contender for the top job in Gujarat after Vijay Rupani resigned, former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel on Monday turned emotional over missing the bus for a third time. 

While claiming he was not upset, a teary-eyed Nitin said: “The BJP has done a lot for me. The reports of my being upset are not true.”

His teary-eyed video has since gone viral on social media. Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called on Nitin Patel at his residence.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah to attend swearing-in ceremony of new Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Nitin said, “I congratulated Bhupendra Patel, who is an old family friend. He has also asked for my guidance.” Nitin Patel, a frontrunner for the chief minister’s post, was taken aback when Bhupendra Patel’s name was announced. His disappointment was visible then, and also on Monday.

When Anandiben Patel was removed as Gujarat chief minister in the aftermath of the Patel agitation in 2016, there was speculation on Nitin being her replacement. Even as he was distributing sweets, the news of Vijay Rupani’s selection trickled in.

​When the state went to polls in 2017, he expected in vain for the mantle to fall on him. Such was his disappointment that he threatened to break the party.

A wary leadership appointed him the deputy chief minister in the Rupani government in a bid to pacify him.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Patel Gujarat CM BJP
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp