STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three arrested for forging Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's signature

The prime accused, Imran Shah Chaudhary, was arrested in New Delhi on Sunday and will be brought here on a transit remand while two others were arrested on Saturday.

Published: 13th September 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The prime accused and two others have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a case related to the forging of the signature of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the law enforcers said on Monday.

The prime accused, Imran Shah Chaudhary, was arrested in New Delhi on Sunday and will be brought here on a transit remand while two others, Rajib Kalita and Dilip Das were arrested on Saturday, a spokesperson of the Assam Police told reporters.

Kalita was arrested at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here on his arrival from New Delhi while Das was picked up from the city.

The Chief Minister's Office had filed an FIR with the Dispur police station on September 8 stating that Sarma's signature was forged in a note given to the Chief Engineer of Public Health Department (PHE), Water, for a work to be allotted in the name of Lohit Construction.

Following the registration of the case, an investigation began and within a few hours, police from both Guwahati and Sivasagar picked up four persons associated with Lohit construction.

During interrogation, the four persons - Binit Poddar, Dipjyoti Dutta, Jaimini Mohan, and Pankaj Gogoi - allegedly revealed that they had come in contact with one Imran Shah Chaudhary, who was introduced to them by the brother-in-law of Jaimini Mohan, the police spokesperson said.

Chaudhary, alleged to be the kingpin of the scam, had claimed that it was very easy for him to get them a contract in PHE Department through the CMO directly. He had assured them of two contracts worth Rs 3.16 crore in the PHE department in lieu of three per cent commission, amounting to Rs 9 lakh.

Poddar and Dutta managed to collect Rs. 9 lakh from friends and family and delivered it to Imran Shah Chaudhary who gave them the forged paper, that they submitted to the Chief Engineer, PHE Department. Police investigations found that Chaudhary and Rajib Kalita had escaped to Delhi after they came to know about the FIR.

The Guwahati Police went immediately to New Delhi and tracked the accused persons, who were regularly changing their locations to escape the police dragnet. Chaudhary had allegedly created the forged document with the help of three persons, Dilip Das, Anupam Chaudhary, and Prakash Basumatary.

They had scanned the chief minister's actual signature to create the forged document in the shop of one Naba Roy and gave it to Chaudhary who gave them a one per cent commission of Rs 3 lakh, with each of them receiving Rs 1 lakh each.

The police also picked up the shopkeeper where the document was forged on Monday while the two accused, Anupam Chaudhary and Prakash Basumatary are absconding, the spokesperson added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Himanta Sarma signature Assam Police Assam fake sign
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp