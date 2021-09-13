STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tribals protest installation of Hindu idols in Chhattisgarh

The tribal body had sought to prevent the installation of idols of Lord Ganesh or Durga in areas designated as coming under the Fifth Schedule.

Published: 13th September 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Durga Puja

Representational Image. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A tribal body in Chhattisgarh has cited the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution to demand that idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses not be put up in tribal areas during festive occasions. 

“We tribals are being conferred with social and cultural safeguards under the Fifth Schedule that guarantees protection of our orthodox rituals, traditions and language. These are being adversely affected by the consistent religious propagation and practices by the followers of the Hindu religion. Owing to this, our customary rites and traditions stand threatened,” said the memorandum submitted by the registered tribal body Sarv Adivasi Samaj in Manpur block of Rajnandgaon district, 80 km west of Raipur.

The tribal body had sought to prevent the installation of idols of Lord Ganesh or Durga in areas designated as coming under the Fifth Schedule. Experts however stated the tribal body’s claim has nothing to do with the Fifth Schedule.

“Their claim has nothing to do with the Fifth Schedule but with the Article 19 (5) of the Constitution,” said B K Manish, former research consultant to NALSAR university of Law Hyderabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fifth Schedule of the Constitution
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp