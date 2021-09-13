STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh woman, allegedly raped repeatedly by traffic police constable, attempts suicide

The woman, a resident of Mirzapur district, alleged that her uncle who is a traffic head constable, had called her family to Allahabad in January 2019 to attend Kumbh.

Lawyers display a placard to condemn the gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo| AFP)

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KANPUR (UTTAR PRADESH): A 25-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped repeatedly by her uncle, a traffic police constable, over the past two years, tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Ganga, police said on Monday.

DCP (East) Pramod Kumar said that she was saved by divers and police personnel on Sunday evening. "A case has been registered in the matter on the basis of the woman's complaint but no arrests have been made so far," the police said.

The woman, a resident of Mirzapur district, alleged that her uncle who is a traffic head constable, had called her family to Allahabad in January 2019 to attend Kumbh.

During her stay in Allahabad, her uncle took her to a hotel where he gave her a cold drink laced with sedatives and when she became unconscious, he raped her and made a video to blackmail her, the woman said in her complaint.

She claimed that her uncle raped her several times in Allahabad and Kanpur over the past two years. When he learnt that the woman is pregnant, he allegedly gave her a pill to abort the pregnancy, the DCP said. On Sunday, the accused and his son took her to a room in the Chakeri area in Kanpur where they made another video of her to further blackmail her.

When she resisted, they started to beat her up and threatened her with dire consequences, Kumar said. After escaping from their clutches, the woman made a call to the police helpline number and jumped into the river, but was saved by PRV personnel, the DCP said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the traffic police constable and his son but the two have not been arrested yet, Kumar said. DCP (Traffic) BBGTS Murthy said the constable would be placed under suspension after recording her statement before the magistrate.

A medical examination of the woman would also be conducted to confirm the charges, he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundtion - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

