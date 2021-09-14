STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Association for Child Protection to hold 'silent protest' on September 15 demanding salary, HR policy

In support of their demands, the employees under Mission Vatsalya will wear black masks and tie black ribbons while performing their official work to express their concerns. 

Published: 14th September 2021 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

protests, agitation

Image for representation only. (Illustration | Express)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The All India Association for Child Protection (AIACP) has decided to hold a peaceful demonstration across the country on Wednesday over inordinate delay in revising the prevailing poor salary, lack of social security benefits and missing human resource policy. 

The AIACP stated that the salary structure of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (now Mission Vatsalya), is not incommensurate with any other programme of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD), and has not been revised since 2014.

“Repeated requests and proposals from various states have been submitted to the ministry. With no response, there is nothing but a feeling of uncertainty and insecurity among the employees who are getting salaries below the minimum wage as prescribed by the Supreme Court. In the revised guidelines of Mission Vatsalya we seek the incorporation of the suitable human resource policy and other social security measures like provident fund and employees’ state insurance,” said Asim Chandra Dutta, vice-president AIACP.

A few months ago, the officials of the ministry of WCD had deliberated over the increase in financial support for the Mission Vatsalya in a meeting at Kevadia district of Gujarat.

The AIACP further claimed that the role of staff had evolved manifold and they shoulder multifarious responsibilities. “So to sustain the dedicated workforce for the effective and successful implementation of the scheme, their demands should be considered,” the AIACP added in their appeal.

