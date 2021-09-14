Bhowanipore bypoll: Mamata Banerjee hasn't mention criminal cases in nomination paper, alleges BJP

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The BJP on Tuesday raised objection over the nomination papers filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for Bhowanipore by-election, alleging she did not disclose the criminal cases pending against her in Assam.

Mamata’s contestant and BJP’s candidate Priyanka Tibrewal’s chief election agent Sajal Ghosh lodged a complaint with the constituency’s returning officer, alleging Mamata’s failed to disclose five criminal proceedings pending against her in the affidavit.

The letter to the returning officer stated the cases were pending against her in Geeta Nagar, Pan Bazaar, Jagiroad, North Lakhimpur and Udharbond police stations in Assam. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who defected to the saffron camp from the TMC and defeated Mamata in Nandigram in the recent Assembly election, had raised the same allegation referring the same five cases five months ago.

Adhikari had alleged that the chief minister had not disclosed the cases registered against her by Assam police and CBI in her nomination papers. A CBI official, however, had stated the accused in the cases mentioned by Adhikari was a different woman and not the TMC chief.

“The BJP has realised it is not going to win the Bhowanipore by-election and that is why they are playing this dirty game. They are raising baseless allegations to malign the chief minister,” said TMC Member of Parliament Saugata Roy. The incumbent has to win from Bhowanipore to continue as the chief minister.