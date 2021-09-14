STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh govt to develop Gandhi's 'Sevagram' ashram in Nava Raipur

The project is inspired by the Sevagram Ashram situated in Wardha, which was established in 1936 as the residence of Gandhi and his wife Kasturba.

Published: 14th September 2021 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 07:50 PM

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has decided to set up a Sevagram ashram similar to the lines of the one in Wardha.

The ashram will come up in Nava Raipur, announced chief minister Bhupesh Baghel along with declaring that the action plan for the ambitious project will be ready before October 2 this year. 

“The proposed Seva Gram will be developed into a centre to foster Gandhian ideology and thoughts. The project will equally realise Bapu's vision on Gram Swaraj,” the CM said.

The upcoming Seva Gram, set to come up on 75-100 acres land, will be built using clay, limestone and other natural materials to safeguard the memories of the freedom movement and keep the history alive, a government spokesperson stated.

“The rural art, craft, artisans, folk music will be promoted, the experts will be routinely invited to offer guidance during the exchange of thoughts and ideas in the Seva Gram Ashram. There will also be an old age home and a school for the underprivileged. We hope the project will also promote tourism,” the official added.

