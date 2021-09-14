STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Country belongs to all, maintain restraint in comments: JDU on Yogi Adityanath's 'abba jaan' remark

In this context, he also took a swipe at JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for him remarks allegedly aimed at Bhojpuri and Magahi-speaking people of the state.

Published: 14th September 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

JDU MP Rajiv Ranjan aka Lalan Singh

JDU MP Rajiv Ranjan aka Lalan Singh (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country belongs to everybody, be it Hindus, Muslims, Christians or any other community, and political parties should maintain restraint in their comments, JDU president Lalan Singh said on Tuesday as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'abba jaan' remark in a public speech stoked a row.

"Terms like 'unity in diversity' are used for our country. The country belongs to all. No remarks should be made that harm the country," Singh, a confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, told reporters when asked for his reaction to the BJP leader's comments.

In this context, he also took a swipe at JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for his remarks allegedly aimed at Bhojpuri and Magahi-speaking people of the state. "Everybody has a right to settle in whichever part of the country they like," he said.

Addressing a programme in Kushinagar on Sunday, Adityanath had alleged that people did not get rations before 2017 like they do now. "Because then, people who say 'abba jaan' used to digest the rations. The rations of Kushinagar used to go to Nepal and Bangladesh. Today, if anybody tries to swallow the rations meant for poor people, he will land in jail," the chief minister had said.

'Abba jaan' is the Urdu term for father.

In his press conference, the JD(U) president, a Lok Sabha MP from Munger, also played down the decision of his party, the biggest BJP ally, to send its senior leader K C Tyagi to a rally being organised in Jind on September 25 by INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala, seen as part of efforts for forming a non-BJP, non-Congress front.

"We are strongly part of the NDA (BJP-led alliance)," he said, and dismissed talks about a third front, saying his party will attend the rally as it is being organised to mark the birth anniversary of Devi Lal, a towering third front leader of his era.

Singh also cited Kumar's old association with Chautala. Chautala had invited the Bihar chief minister, who has expressed his inability to attend it. The JDU leader also named former MLA Khiru Mahto and Gulab Mahto as the party's president and vice-president respectively for its Jharkhand unit.

Singh said the JDU used to be a strong party in the state and added that the appointments are part of its effort to strengthen the regional party in different parts of India.

The party will also strongly fight the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, he said, adding that it would like to be a part of the BJP-led alliance and fight on its own if the tie-up does not happen.

JDU sources said the party is likely to organise its national executive meeting in Uttar Pradesh in November and its office-bearers meeting in Manipur as it works to tone up its organisational machinery in the two states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Lalan Singh JDU Abba jaan Hindu Muslim Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp