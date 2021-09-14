Everyone must commit to net zero emissions: US

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry lauded India’s effort to balance development and clean energy but added that it is imperative that all parties commit to net zero emission targets.

On its part, India reiterated its commitment to combat climate change as the two countries launched the Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue (CAFMD). Kerry applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting an ambitious target of achieving 450 GW renewable energy by 2030 and congratulated India for already achieving 100 GW.

​The US Climate envoy lauded India’s leadership role in demonstrating how economic development and clean energy can go hand in hand and stated that urgent Global Climate Action is the need of the hour.

Kerry stressed that India and the US are working towards speedier deployment of clean energy. He held talks with environment minister Bhupender Yadav, renewable energy minister RK Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Yadav said India is proactively working towards tackling climate change and reducing carbon emissions.

“I believe this dialogue will not only strengthen India-US bilateral cooperation on climate and environment but will also help to demonstrate how the world can align swift climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, taking into account national circumstances and sustainable development priorities,” he said.