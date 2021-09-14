STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India records 25,404 Covid cases, 339 deaths in last 24 hours

Published: 14th September 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw a single-day rise of 25,404 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 3,32,89,579, while the count of active cases declined to 3,62,207, according to Union health ministry data on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,43,213, with 339 daily fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The tally of active cases has declined to 3,62,207, which comprises 1.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.58 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 12,062 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 14,30,891 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Monday, taking the total of such examinations to 54,44,44,967.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.78 per cent.

This has been below three per cent for the last 15 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent.

The figure has been below three per cent for the last 81 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,24,84,159, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 75.22 crore, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one crore-mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

