STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India voices disappointment over 'unwarranted remarks' by UN human rights chief on Kashmir

Sandhu said India's approach to global promotion and protection of human rights is based on "our own experience as a pluralistic and inclusive society and vibrant democracy."

Published: 14th September 2021 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard at the entrance of Press Enclave, which houses several newspaper offices, in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard at the entrance of Press Enclave, which houses several newspaper offices, in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India on Tuesday expressed disappointment over "unwarranted remarks" made by the UN human rights chief on Jammu and Kashmir, saying her comments do not reflect the ground reality and any shortcomings in upholding human rights must be addressed in an impartial manner and anchored in non-interference in a country's internal affairs.

"We take note of references to India in the oral update by the High Commissioner and express our disappointment over her unwarranted remarks on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which do not reflect the ground reality," Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Reenat Sandhu said on Tuesday while delivering India's statement under the General Debate on Oral Update of the High Commissioner at the 48th Session of the Human Rights Council.

Sandhu said India's approach to global promotion and protection of human rights is based on "our own experience as a pluralistic and inclusive society and vibrant democracy."

She said India believes that promotion and protection of human rights are best pursued through dialogue, consultation and cooperation among States and through provision of technical assistance and capacity building.

ALSO READ | UN human rights chief criticises India for 'frequent' communication blackouts in Jammu and Kashmir

"Any shortcomings in upholding human rights must be addressed in a transparent and impartial manner, anchored in respect for national sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs of States," she said.

UN high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday described as "worrying" India's use of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as "frequent" temporary communication blackouts in Jammu and Kashmir.

In her opening statement at the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Bachelet acknowledged the Indian government's efforts to counter terrorism and promote development in Jammu and Kashmir but said such "restrictive measures can result in human rights violations and foster further tensions and discontent".

Sandhu said that India's Constitution enshrines basic human rights as fundamental rights.

"Our Parliament, independent judiciary, vibrant media and civil society ensure full enjoyment of human rights by our people," she added.

On Afghanistan, Sandhu said the situation in the country continues to be of "grave concern" and added that the UN Security resolution 2593 should guide the international community's approach to Afghanistan.

The resolution, adopted under India's presidency of the Security Council in August, "reaffirms the importance of upholding human rights incising those of women, children and minorities, allowing safe passage for those wanting to leave Afghanistan and ensuring unhindered access for humanitarian assistance," she said, adding that the international community must stand with the people of Afghanistan in their desire to live in peace and dignity.

The UNSC resolution, adopted on August 30 under India's presidency of the global body, talked about the need for upholding human rights in Afghanistan, demanded that Afghan territory should not be used for terrorism and that a negotiated political settlement should be found out to the crisis.

"India has been at the forefront of global action and discourse on promotion and protection of human rights and will continue to do so.

We are seeking re-election to the Human Rights Council for the term 2022-24.

We look forward to the continued support of the UN member states to India's candidature," Sandhu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp