STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

More than 72.77 crore COVID vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Government

More than 4.49 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

Published: 14th September 2021 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 72.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

Further, more than 1.6 crore doses (1,60,75,000) are in the pipeline. More than 4.49 crore (4,49,03,025) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states/UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

It stated that as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states/UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states/UTs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Government
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp