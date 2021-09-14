STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Private sector to drive growth in India’s space industry

Country’s share of $440 billion global space market pegged at 2% 

Published: 14th September 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO

For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With India currently having an abysmal market share of 2 per cent in the global space sector, which is worth $440 billion, efforts are underway to restructure the country’s space sector with more aggressive participation from private industries and attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Chairman-designate of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) Pawan Goenka on Monday said India, despite being one of the foremost space-faring nations, has not managed to reap benefits. 

“I am not from the space sector, but would like India to increase its market share to 10 per cent. My first priority would be to bring regulatory and policy framework long awaited by private industry,” said Goenka at the inaugural International Space Conference and Exhibition.       

He also rued the fact that India’s total investment in the start-up ecosystem in space sector is about $22 million, which is less than 0.5 per cent of global investment. He said, “There is a lot of interest among start-ups in the space sector in India. Cooperation among all the stakeholders is a must to take the initiative forward.”

Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Sivan said the Department of Space received about 40 proposals, mostly from start-ups, after the Union government announced space reforms in June last year. “We are processing those applications. The government is also revising the FDI policy in space sector. The new policy will open up huge avenues for foreign space companies to invest in India. This will ensure a sustained engagement between India and overseas companies,” Sivan added. 

Last year, in order to maximise benefits from the space assets, various reforms were mooted. Among them are encouraging Non-Government-Private-Entities (NGPEs) to make launch vehicles and satellites; NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) to take ownership from the Department of Space for operational launch vehicles, commercialise launches, satellites and services; ISRO to concentrate more on technology advancements and carrying out space missions.

Country’s start-up ecosystem less
India’s total investment in the start-up ecosystem in space sector is about $22 million, which is less than 0.5 per cent of global investment

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
space industry Private sector India ISRO
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp