Raipur Diary: Vaccination campaign, MoU to help raise millet production and more

Campaign to encourage vaccination among tribals

The state government has launched a four-month-long campaign — ‘Mor Jimmedari’ (my responsibility) to encourage Covid-19 vaccination among members of the tribal communities. Launching the campaign, the state health minister T S Singhdeo cited it as a major step that will help the government’s efforts to maximize vaccination coverage. The campaigners will reach out to every tribal household in 19 districts of the state that have a substantial tribal population. The campaign will collaborate with the UNICEF, Ekta Parishad, a people’s movement to promote responsible governance and local self reliance. Consultations will be held with tribal leaders.

Chhattisgarh SP to receive international police award

Chhattisgarh superintendent of police Santosh Singh is among 40 police officers selected from across the world for the Intentional Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) award. The 2011-batch IPS officer has been recognised for his outstanding initiatives and innovating policing. He served in the Maoist-affected districts of the Bastar zone for more than three years. He is known for his works to promote child-friendly policing. He and his team were also noted for their work in serving the poor during the pandemic-induced lockdowns. He was also the recipient of the ‘Champions of Change’ award by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. The IACP is cited as the world’s most distinguished professional association for police officers, having more than 31,000 members in more than 165 countries.

BALCO saves 40K litres of water in FY 2020-21

The Bharat Aluminum Company (BALCO) has achieved its lowest-ever Specific Water Consumption at 0.6 m3/MT in the FY 20-21. In the process, BALCO has conserved more than 40,000 litres of freshwater during the period. The consumption in FY 19-20 was 0.71 m3/MY. The organisation recycles 100 percent of water used in its smelter operations, pursuing the aim of ‘zero liquid discharge system’. The effective management of resources, safety and environment sustainability are seen as pivotal by the organisation in its works to produce aluminum — the green metal for a greener tomorrow.

MoU to help raise millet production

The state government’s new initiative ‘Millet Mission’ aims to give farmers a better price for small cereal crops, while providing input assistance, procurement arrangements and processing support. The mission also ensures that farmers benefit from the knowledge of experts. Like minor forest produce, the small grain crops will also gain strength under the Millet Mission. An MoU has been signed between the Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR) Hyderabad and 14 districts of the state in the presence of CM Bhupesh Baghel to increase the productivity of Kodo, Kutki and Ragi.