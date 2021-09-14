STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unfortunate that generations not told about national heroes: PM Modi

Modi also paid tributes to former UP CM Kalyan Singh, saying he would have felt happy after seeing the progress of Aligarh.

Published: 14th September 2021 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it is the country's misfortune that generations were not made aware of sacrifices of national heroes, citing example Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, in whose name a university will come up in Aligarh.

The PM said this after laying the foundation stone of the university.

Modi also paid tributes to former UP CM Kalyan Singh, saying he would have felt happy after seeing the progress of Aligarh.

"Today, I am feeling the absence of the great son of soil, Kalyan Singh. Had he been alive, he would have felt happy seeing the new identity of Aligarh in terms of a node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University. Wherever his soul is, it would be blessing us," Modi said.

Remembering Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, Modi said today's India is correcting "mistakes" of the past.

It was the country's misfortune that generations were not told about sacrifices of freedom fighters like Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

Many generations of the country were deprived of their stories and tales, the PM said, adding that the 21st century India is correcting these mistakes of the 20th century.

Today, an honest effort is being made to make the new generation aware about contributions of Maharaj Suheldevji, Deenbandhu Chaudhary Chhotu Ramji or Raja Mahendra Pratap Singhji, Modi said.

"Today, when the youth sees big dreams, they should remember and study about Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh as it imparts lessons of tremendous willpower,” the PM said.

"He went to different parts of the world, including Afghanistan, Poland, Japan and South Africa for India's independence," Modi said.

"Around World War-1, he went to Europe to meet Lala Hardayal and especially Shyamji Krishna Verma and it was the result of that meeting that the first government-in-exile of India was established in Afghanistan," the PM said.

"This government was headed by Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

Today, as PM, I feel honoured to lay the foundation of a university named after a visionary and great freedom fighter.

He not only fought for India's independence but also actively contributed to laying the foundation of India's future," Modi stressed.

He used the experience gathered from touring various parts of the country and the world to modernise the education system, Modi said, adding that the freedom fighter established a modern technical college in Vrindavan, using his own resources and donating his ancestral property.

"He donated big land for the AMU," Modi said.

The PM said as India is making strides towards a new era of education and skill, the construction of a university named after the son of the soil is a true tribute.

This university will become a centre of modern education, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Raja Mahendra Pratap
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp