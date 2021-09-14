STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vacancies in police services excluded from quota for those with benchmark disability: Centre to HC

The Department of Personnel and Training ) has also told the court that the IPS, RPF, DANIPS and PONDIPS are exempted from the provision of the act.

Published: 14th September 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational image (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that from the vacancy positions received for four police services including IPS, for the Civil Services Exam (CSE)-2020, a total of 251 seats have been excluded from the ambit of reservation meant for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD).

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has also told the court that the Indian Police Service (IPS), Railway Protection Force (RPF), DANIPS, and Puducherry Police Service (PONDIPS) are exempted from the provision of Right of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act which states that reservations be made for PwBD.

"The vacancy positions received for IPS, RPF, DANIPS and PONDIPS for the CSE-2020, a total of 251 seats have been excluded from the ambit of reservation meant for PwBD," DoPT said in an affidavit.

The court was hearing two pleas by the disability rights organisations which have alleged that seats for visually impaired and people with multiple disabilities have not been reserved in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act of 2016.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said, "Looking into the decision of the respondent (DoPT) on granting exemption and the latest affidavit of respondent, the interviews going on at UPSC for the posts listed here, the result of selection will be subject to the outcome of these two writ petitions."

The court listed the matter for final hearing on October 1.

The affidavit, filed through central government standing counsel Manish Mohan, said there has been no departure from the existing precedent or practice indicating the vacancy position in the notice for CSE-2020 and it does not suffer from any irregularity or illegality.

It referred to August 18 office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs stating that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in consultation with the Chief Commissioner for persons with Disabilities, having regard to the nature and type of work, exempted all categories of posts under the IPS from the provision of Section 34(1) of the RPwD Act, 2016.

Similar office memorandums have been issued in respect of DANIPS, RPF and PONDIPS.

The high court had earlier sought response of the Centre, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and DoPT on the plea seeking quashing of the notice announcing the civil services preliminary exam and to grant an interim stay on declaration of the results on the ground that inadequate number of seats have been reserved for persons with visual and multiple disabilities.

Petitioner organisation, Evara Foundation has contended that due to inadequate number of advertised vacancies for visually impaired and those having multiple disabilities, fewer candidates belonging to these two categories would qualify for the main examination.

It has also said that the number of seats reserved for visually impaired, deaf, hard of hearing and locomotor disabilities is not in accordance with the RPWD Act.

The foundation has sought a direction to UPSC and the Centre to "amend the impugned notification by earmarking not less than 8 seats for blind/low vision and multiple disabilities category each in the impugned notification".

It has also sought "equal bifurcation of the vacancies (meant for disabled) among the categories of persons with disabilities minimum one percent each in terms of law". Besides that it has also sought directions to the UPSC and Centre to fill up all the backlog vacancies of persons with disabilities arising since 1996 till date.

Another plea by NGO Sambhavana, through advocate Krishan Mahajan, has alleged that in the exam notice only expected approximate vacancies for the disabled are mentioned and not the four per cent mandatory reservation mandated under the law.

It has contended that the UPSC exam notice only mentioned "expected approximate vacancies" -- a category that does not exist under the law. The NGO has further claimed that there is a mathematical error in calculating the 4 per cent reservation in the expected vacancies numbering 796.

It has said that four per cent reservation of 796 would come to 31.8 or 32 vacancies, whereas according to the notice the number is 24.

The petition has also claimed that even the subsequent distribution of the vacancies at the rate of one per cent per category of disability -- deaf, blind, locomotor and multiple disabilities -- is also not mathematically accurate.

On this, the Centre said four per cent vacancies for PwBD candidates are to be calculated individually for each Service depending upon the 100 point roster cycle.

"Accordingly, four per cent of the remaining number of tentative number of vacancies after reducing the tentative number of vacancies for IPS, RPF, DANIPS and PONDIPS, that is, 796-251= 545, comes out to be 22 after rounding off to nearest integer. Thus, 24 vacancies reserved for PwBD candidates at the stage of tentative vacancies would emerge to comply with the provision of 'not less than four per cent of the total number of vacancies'," it said.

It added that the calculations claimed by the petitioners for PwBD candidates, on 796 tentative vacancies notified for UPSC for CSE-2020 is completely erroneous, wrong and baseless.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Department of Personnel IPS RPF DANIPS Puducherry Police Service Delhi High Court Police vacancies IPS vacancies UPSC Police vacancies
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp