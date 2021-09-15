65-year-old man rapes minor girl in Maharashtra's Jalna; arrested

By PTI

JALNA: A elderly man allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl at a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday following which the 65-year-old accused, who has five children and grandchildren, was arrested late at night, an official from Badnapur police station said.

The victim used to live in the house of her maternal uncle and the accused also resided in the neighbourhood.

While the girl was feeding hens on Tuesday, the man allegedly gagged her and forcefully took her to his house where he raped her, the official said, adding that the accused then fled from the village.

The girl later informed about the incident to her uncle who lodged a police complaint, he said.

A police team rushed to the village and the victim was sent for medical examination.

The accused was nabbed late at night and a case was registered against him under relevant sections, the official said.