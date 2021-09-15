STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After heavy rains in Gujarat's Saurashtra, several villages marooned; over 150 roads blocked

These included a national highway in Jamnagar district, 17 state highways in Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Amreli and Surat districts, and 127 panchayat roads connecting villages.

Published: 15th September 2021 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

A cyclist braves heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar

Junagadh district in Saurashtra received the highest amount of rainfall. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD:  Even as the rain intensity reduced in parts of Saurashtra in Gujarat on Wednesday, a number of villages in the region remained cut off from the mainstream as the connecting roads were blocked due to flooding and power supply was disrupted in some areas, officials said.

As many as 157 roads remain blocked due to inundation, affecting traffic movement.

These included a national highway in Jamnagar district, 17 state highways in Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Amreli and Surat districts, and 127 panchayat roads connecting villages, they said.

On Wednesday, heavy rains lashed many parts of Surat district in south Gujarat The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state till Saturday morning.

The state transport corporation said due to the closure of 165 routes on which it operates daily buses, it will not be able to conduct 522 trips, majority of them being in Jamnagar, Junagadh and Rajkot districts, which are among the worst affected due to the heavy downpour on Sunday and Monday.

According to officials, 48 villages in Rajkot, Jamnagar and Porbandar were likely to be affected due to the outflow of a large amount of water into the rivers from three major dams in those districts.

Gujarat has so far this monsoon reason received 598.26 mm or 72.22 per cent of its annual average downpour, as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

On Tuesday, Junagadh district in Saurashtra received the highest amount of rainfall.

Its Mangrol taluka recorded 157 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Wednesday.

Besides, Keshod taluka in the district received 126 mm rainfall, Junagadh taluka-97 mm, Vanthali-97 mm, and Malia-94 mm rainfall during the same period, as per the SEOC data.

Between 6 am and 10 am on Wednesday, many parts of Surat district received heavy rainfall, especially the talukas of Olpad (79 mm), Kamrej (42 mm), Choryasi (42 mm), and Surat city (28 mm) between 6 am and 10 am, the SEOC said.

Newly sworn-in Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday visited rain-hit parts of Jamnagar city and district and assured help to those affected by the floods.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Rain
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp