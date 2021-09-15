STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cherry-picking names for tribunals angers Supreme Court

The SCSC recommended 11 judicial members and 10 technical members for NCLT. But the appointment letters suggest some members were cherry-picked.

Published: 15th September 2021 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Centre for cherry-picking names recommended by the Search and Selection Committees (SCSCs) for filling up tribunal vacancies, adding it will hold its hand for now on hauling the government up for contempt.

While the Centre claimed it had notified 84 appointments in three different tribunals — National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) and Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) — on  September 12, a special bench led by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and L N Rao took a swipe at it. 

The SCSC recommended 11 judicial members and 10 technical members for NCLT. But the appointment letters suggest some members were cherry-picked. “We cannot ignore selected candidates and go to waitlist. What type of selection and appointment is this,” the CJI asked. ITAT appointments, too, were on similar lines, the bench said. 

“As part of SCSC for NCLT, I interviewed 534 candidates for judicial post and 400-odd for technical. Out of that we chose 11 for judicial and 10 for technical. Of the judicial members, they selected four and picked up three others from the waitlist. Same with technical members. We travelled across the country for this... But it seems to be a waste of time,” the CJI rued.

Venugopal defended the government, citing a provision under the new Act. Justice Chandrachud reminded him that he was relying on a provision struck down by the SC in July. When Justice Rao emphasised the government couldn’t have picked up people from the list prepared for later-day vacancies, the A-G said the government was well within its rights to do so. Venugopal cited the The Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021, to assert the Centre’s dominance over such appointments.

Time sought
“What is the sanctity of the process if govt has the last word?” the bench asked. The A-G said, “Please have it after a week. We’ll reconsider non-acceptance list.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court tribunal vacancies
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp