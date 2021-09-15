STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four tribals get ride in Madhya Pradesh CM 's official chopper; thank him for his generosity

"The four tribals were allowed to take a trip in the chopper without Chouhan as he was supposed to travel by road for the scheduled programmes," an official said.

Published: 15th September 2021 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Four tribals from Jobat tehsil in Madhya Pradesh were given a ride in the CM's helicopter from Ranbyda to Sejawada. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

ALIRAJPUR: It was a dream come true for four tribals from Jobat tehsil in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district on Wednesday as they got an opportunity to fly in a helicopter, that too, in state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's official aircraft.

They were given a ride in the CM's helicopter from Ranbyda to Sejawada in the tribal-dominated Alirajpur district, although the chief minister travelled by road from (Ranbyda) for a series of programmes in the region as part of his Jandarshan Yatra ahead of the assembly bypoll due in Jobat constituency in the neat future, an official said.

"The four tribals were allowed to take a trip in the chopper without Chouhan as he was supposed to travel by road for the scheduled programmes," he said.

Bypoll in Jobat is necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Kalavati Bhuria.

The four tribals, identified as Dariyav Singh, Mangal Singh, Ricchu Singh Baghel and Jodh Singh, travelled for nearly half-an-hour in the helicopter, the official said.

Thanking Chouhan for his generosity, they said their dream of flying in a helicopter was fulfilled.

During his programmes, Chouhan announced a number of development projects in Jobat area, including a stadium with a focus on having a facility for archery with an estimated cost of nearly Rs 5 crore.

He also urged them to protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.

The local tribals accorded a traditional welcome to Chouhan on arrival and he also danced with them on the drum beats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal men helicopter ride
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With bags on their backs, students cross a stream on foot as they head to school, near Kokkaragundi village in Gadag district | Express
TNIE Impact | In Karnataka's Gadag, children now go to school in bus, instead of walking in water
JEE(M) Topper from Kota says COVID was blessing in disguise, helped him focus on studies
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp