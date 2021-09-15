STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In Delhi to meet leaders, Himachal CM Jairam Thakur rules out change of guard talk

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur stated his visit to New Delhi had been scheduled earlier to discuss organisational matters with the party leadership.

Published: 15th September 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Jairam Thakur (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday sought to put to rest speculation about change of guard in Shimla on the lines of Gujarat by stating that he has come to the national capital to discuss organisational matters with the party leadership.

He also stated that his earlier visit to New Delhi was to invite President Ram Nath Kovind to grace the special session of the Assembly in Shimla on the occasion of the 50th year of statehood of Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur stated his visit to New Delhi had been scheduled earlier to discuss organisational matters with the party leadership. “In my last visit to the national capital, I had a number of meetings with the Union ministers for civil aviation, health, finance in the context of the important projects in Himachal Pradesh,” Thakur said.

Himachal Pradesh, incidentally, is headed for Assembly elections in December next year along with Gujarat. Thakur’s immediate challenge is to ensure BJP’s victory in the by-elections in the state. Along with the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, three Assembly bypolls are due in the state.

