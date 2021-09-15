Jharkhand lockdown relaxations: Sunday restrictions lifted, students of class VI and above can go to schools

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: As the cases of COVID-19 showing a decreasing trend in Jharkhand, the state government has allowed schools to commence classes for students of Grade VI and above. Announcing more relaxations to the lockdown (Swasth Suraksha Saptah), all shops will be allowed to remain open on Sundays along with the hotels and restaurants.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Disaster Management department headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. “Sunday restrictions have been removed completely and all shops and business establishments may remain open from now onwards,” said Health Minister Banna Gupta. Hotels and restaurants have been allowed to open till 11 pm, which earlier were asked to close at 10 pm only, he added.

The minister said that schools have also been allowed to commence classes for standard VI onwards. The students, however, will be allowed to attend classes only with the consent of their parents, he added.

In addition to that, the minister said, all religious places have been allowed to open for devotees which certain restrictions. “A maximum of 50 devotees will be allowed to enter in small temples, while in big temples, the maximum limit will be of 100 devotees every hour,” said Gupta. It will be mandatory to take at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the priests and other people managing the religious places, he added.

Gupta said that there will also be a restriction on the entry of devotees below 18 years of age and aggregation of more than 50 per cent of its total capacity at a religious place, he said.