Local Congress leader booked in MP's Dhar after video of him beating wife, daughters surfaces

By PTI

DHAR: Police have registered a case against a local Congress leader in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly beating his wife and two daughters, an official said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, in which Ashok Manjhi is purportedly seen beating a woman, while two girls are trying to get hold of him.

Manjhi is a representative of the state Congress committee, local party leaders said.

Dhar Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said that a complaint was received against Manjhi on Tuesday and a case was registered at Tanda police station.

A video of the incident was received on Wednesday and further legal action is being taken in this regard, he said.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the woman, who is separated from husband, reached out to the man asking for the maintenance, which he had not paid for a long time.

So, the woman went to the man to ask for the maintenance and accommodation.

District Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam condemned the incident and said he would talk to the senior party leaders to take action against Manjhi.

BJP MLA from Dhar Neena Verma demanded strict action against the Congress leader.

"The accused should be ostracised by society. I request state Congress chief Kamal Nath to take strict action against him," he said.

When asked, state Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja told PTI, "I don't know about the incident and the people involved in it, but the police should take action as per law after the investigation if someone has committed a crime."