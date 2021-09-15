STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh: 15-year-old girl gang-raped in Bhopal; three arrested

The victim, a Class 10 student, had gone to Gunga from her home in Raisen district to help her ailing sister, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Amritlal Meena said.

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

RAISEN: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men, who also filmed the act on a mobile phone in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district, police said on Wednesday.

The police have arrested the accused for the incident that took place under Gunga police station area in Bhopal district on September 12, while the complaint was registered at Raisen women's police station, an official said.

The victim, a Class 10 student, had gone to Gunga from her home in Raisen district to help her ailing sister, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Amritlal Meena said.

The victim was alone at home, as her sister was admitted to Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital, and on the day of the attack, the accused came home asking for her brother-in-law, he said.

The accused entered in the house by force when they found out that the victim was alone and raped her and filmed the act on a mobile phone, ASP said.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her father after she went back home to Raisen, following which a complaint was lodged, he said.

A case under the relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, the official said.

