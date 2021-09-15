STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mu and C.1.2 variants of SARS-CoV2 not found in India so far: INSAOCG

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said Mu has mutations that indicate potential immune escape properties.

Published: 15th September 2021 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

The Delta variant has been driving infections in several countries. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: india has so far not seen Mu and C.1.2, the two new variants of SARS-CoV2, and the Delta variant and its sub-lineages continue to the main Variants of Concern in the country, INSACOG, the genome sequencing consortium, has said.

The consortium has called for more strongly implementing existing recommendations on sequencing of positive samples from international travellers.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has added B.1.621 (including B.1.621.1) to the list of Variants of Interest (VOI) on August 30 and christened it "Mu". It has also added C.1.2 as a new VOI.C.1.2 is a sub-lineage of the C.1 variant described in South Africa but did not spread globally, the INSACOG said.

ALSO READ | India top source of social media misinformation on Covid-19, finds Study

"Neither Mu, nor C.1.2 are seen in India so far. Existing recommendations on sequencing of positive samples from international travellers may be more strongly implemented. Monitoring and evaluation of further data appears to be adequate at this time," the INSACOG said in its bulletin dated September 10.

"Delta and Delta sub-lineages continue to be the main VOC in India," it added.

The Delta variant has been driving infections in several countries.

In India, it led to a deadly second wave.

The INSACOG said Mu has mutations that indicate potential immune escape properties.

There appears to be a reduction in neutralisation capacity of convalescent and vaccine sera, similar to that seen for the Beta variant, but this needs to be confirmed by further studies.

ALSO READ | Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry

Although the global prevalence of the Mu variant has declined and is currently below 0.1 per cent, the prevalence in Colombia (39 per cent) and Ecuador (13 per cent) has consistently increased, according to the WHO bulletin.

It said the C.1.2 variant seems to have undergone many mutations in a short time, and contains mutations of all the three types that have previously been found to be important for transmissibility and immune escape.

The only clinical data for actual transmissibility is a rise from 0.2 per cent in May to two per cent in July, the INSACOG said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Coronavirus Covid 19 Pandemic Coronavirus in India Covid Variants
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp