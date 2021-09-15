STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA court asks police to submit case diary on bomb attack outside BJP MP's residence in 3 days

Bombs exploded outside the Barrackpore MP's Bhatpara house twice this month, first on September 8 and then on September 15.

Published: 15th September 2021 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Police and bomb disposal squad at the spot outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence

Police and bomb disposal squad at the spot outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A special NIA court on Wednesday directed the Barrackpore police commissionerate to submit the case diary on the September 8 bomb attack outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on a prayer by the agency, which is conducting a probe into the matter.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted a copy of the FIR it registered in the case before the chief judge of city sessions court and in-charge of the special NIA court, Partha Sarathi Sen.

The agency's lawyer, Shyamal Ghosh, said that the judge has directed the Barrackpore police to submit the case diary in three days and produce the accused arrested in connection with the incident before the court on September 21, when the matter will be taken up again for hearing.

The NIA has been told to present a report on the incident and related issues during the next hearing.

Bombs exploded outside the Barrackpore MP's Bhatpara house twice this month, first on September 8 and then on September 15.

The Union Home Ministry, after the first attack, instituted an NIA inquiry into the incident.

