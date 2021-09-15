STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal urges farmers to join his party's protest march on September 17

The Shiromani Akali Dal had announced to observe September 17 as "black day" on the completion of one year of the enactment of the three laws.

Published: 15th September 2021 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday urged farmers agitating against the three central farm laws to participate in a protest march in Delhi on September 17.

The SAD workers would also take out a protest march from Gurdwara Rakabganj to Parliament demanding repeal of the three laws.

"@Akali_Dal will observe Sept 17, the day three #FarmLaws were passed in 2020, as 'Black Day'.

We request our farmer brothers to join us in this historic march in Delhi, from Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib to Parliament, to lodge a protest against GOI for passing these black laws," said Sukhbir in a tweet.

Bathinda MP and Sukhbir's wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal also appealed to farmers to take part in the "historic" event.

"To mark the year of our fight against black laws & quitting the NDA, @Akali_Dal will observe #Black_Day on Sept 17."

We will hold a protest march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament.

We appeal to our farmer brothers & party leadership to make it a historic event,' she said in a tweet.

