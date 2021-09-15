STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman poisoned to death by in-laws for dowry in UP, husband among six booked

According to a complaint filed by Muskan's family, the husband, Kasif, had been harassing her for months for not bringing enough dowry.

Published: 15th September 2021 09:36 AM

For representation only (Express Illustrations | Durgadatt Pandey)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district after her family did not fulfil their demand for dowry, police said on Wednesday.

The woman's husband and five in-laws have been booked in connection with the incident that occurred on Tuesday in Azad Chowk locality of the district.

The victim, Muskan, had married Kasif in May, they said.

According to a complaint filed by Muskan's family, Kasif had been harassing her for months for not bringing enough dowry.

Later, she was poisoned by her in-laws, the police said.

Station House Officer Pankaj Tyagi said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Dowry Prohibition Act against Kasif, his mother, his three brothers and his sister.

They are on the run.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

