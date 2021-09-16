STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2022 UP polls: AAP promises 300 units Of free electricity, 24/7 power supply

He claimed that in Uttar Pradesh the electricity bill for the first 300 units used to stand at Rs 1,900 at present which would be zero if AAP would be voted to power in the state.

Published: 16th September 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addressing a press conference in UP. (Photo | Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Thursday promised free electricity for farmers, waiver of pending electricity bills and 24x7 power supply, and no charge for the first 300 units of electricity in Uttar Pradesh if voted to power in the assembly elections early next year.

Addressing the media persons, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia compared the power consumption cost in the national capital with that of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

It may be recalled that APP has taken lead in announcing its first tentative 100 candidates for the election to the 403-member Assembly.

Sisodia urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to vote for the AAP in the assembly elections to avail of power subsidy on the lines of Delhi.

Sisodia also announced that each household of Uttar Pradesh would get 300 units of electricity free-of-cost, while the farmers won't have to pay anything for their power consumption.

“The days of costly electricity will be over by the power of the voters of Uttar Pradesh,” Sisodia said, adding, “within 24 hours of forming the government in the state, the AAP would provide 300 units of free electricity to all the domestic consumers of the state.”

Sisodia also promised that the AAP government would waive off pending electricity bills to offer relief to the consumers. “Not only will we provide subsidized electricity and waive off the pending bills, but we will ensure Uttar Pradesh of the 21st Century gets round-the-clock power supply.”

Uttar Pradesh has the means to generate electricity, unlike Delhi, which is why the state can supply a 24x7 power supply, the AAP leader said.

