2022 UP polls: Yogi govt withdraws 900 cases against farmers for stubble burning

The Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi has issued orders in this regard after CM Adityanath announced the decision of the state government in this connection.

Published: 16th September 2021 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a bid to pacify the farmers’ unrest ahead of the upcoming UP Assembly elections, the Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to withdraw around 900 cases registered against farmers for causing air pollution by burning stubble.

Farmers play an important role in the economy and development of the state. Therefore, the state government has decided to withdraw 868 cases lodged against farmers for stubble burning, a statement issued by Awasthi said.

Awasthi added that the state government had ordered to withdraw the cases of stubble burning registered in different districts to safeguard the interests of the farmers who had suffered financially during the corona epidemic. The accused farmers were booked under IPC and sections 188, 278, 290, and 291 of 1860 in the state.

In the past, the CM had assured farmers that the cases registered against them for burning stubble would be withdrawn. Also, if any fine has been imposed, it will also be waived off. Not only this, CM had also assured to consider the matter of increasing the support price of sugarcane.

